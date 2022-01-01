Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Sub Dino Catcher Action Figure Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796158459
Product Details
Kids can recreate their favorite moments from the films, or create new ones of their own, with these exciting vehicle and figure sets! Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Imaginext® Imagine What's Next!™
Includes:
- Action Figure
- Submarine
Model: FMX95
Age Range: 3-8 Years
In-Package Dimensions: 7.5 Inch x 2.63 Inch x 6.25 Inch
In-Package Weight: 0.50 Pound
