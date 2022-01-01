Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Sub Dino Catcher Action Figure Set Perspective: front
Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Sub Dino Catcher Action Figure Set

1 ctUPC: 0088796158459
Product Details

Kids can recreate their favorite moments from the films, or create new ones of their own, with these exciting vehicle and figure sets! Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Imaginext® Imagine What's Next!™

Includes:

  • Action Figure
  • Submarine

Model: FMX95

Age Range: 3-8 Years

In-Package Dimensions: 7.5 Inch x 2.63 Inch x 6.25 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.50 Pound