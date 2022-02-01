Recreate the action from the Minions: The Rise of Gru film with this Imaginext figure set featuring 6 characters. Includes Minions Stuart, Bob, Kevin and Otto, plus Gru and Belle Bottom figures. Move the figures' heads, arms and legs for more realistic action. Look for other Imaginext Minions figures, vehicles and playsets to bring home the mischievous action of the films! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.). For preschool kids ages 3-8 years