Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn 3-in-1 On the Go Camper
2 pkUPC: 0088796191577
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Laugh & Learn® 3-in-1 On-the-Go Camper keeps exciting play going as your little camper grows from sitting up to engage with the busy activities, to walking and pushing along, to acting out imaginary camping adventures. This musical activity center has 3 Smart Stages™ learning levels loaded with fun songs, sounds, lights and phrases about letters, colors, counting and shapes, as well as 10+ removable play pieces to bring the pretend camping action to life.
Benefits:
- Fun busy activities for sitting babies, including rattle coffee pot, clacker beads, and clicker dial.
- Push-along walker and activity center that grows with baby from sitting up to walking to toddler pretend play. (For ages 9-36 months)
- 3 Smart Stages™ learning levels with 90+ songs, sounds and phrases that teach colors, counting 1-10, shapes, and letters of the alphabet.
- Press the ABC or Music buttons for lights, sounds, songs and phrases. Interactive compass and map play more fun songs and phrases.
- 10+ pieces, including play food to cook over pretend campfire, fishing pole and 4 fish shapes to catch and sort into the cooler.