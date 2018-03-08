Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn My Smart Purse
UPC: 0088796151581
Product Details
Learning fun never goes out of style! This adorable purse helps your baby learn about numbers, colors, opposites and more, while offering fun early role play! With the Laugh and Learn® My Smart Purse, little ones can carry the five 'must-have' accessories, open and close the handle, and slide the zipper, too. The learning fun keeps going as your little one keeps growing with Smart Stages™ technology! Each of the three levels of play is filled with a variety of songs, sounds, tunes, and phrases that fit your baby's age and stage best.
- Playful songs and phrases about colors, counting, and alphabet build baby's growing vocabulary
- Movement of play pieces enhances fine motor skills
- Early role play strengthens imagination and creativity
Includes:
- Purse
- Rattle Phone
- Compact Mirror
- Credit Card
- Clacker Keys
- Bead Bracelet
Model: FGW15
Age Range: 6-36 Months
