Learning fun never goes out of style! This adorable purse helps your baby learn about numbers, colors, opposites and more, while offering fun early role play! With the Laugh and Learn® My Smart Purse, little ones can carry the five 'must-have' accessories, open and close the handle, and slide the zipper, too. The learning fun keeps going as your little one keeps growing with Smart Stages™ technology! Each of the three levels of play is filled with a variety of songs, sounds, tunes, and phrases that fit your baby's age and stage best.

Playful songs and phrases about colors, counting, and alphabet build baby's growing vocabulary

Movement of play pieces enhances fine motor skills

Early role play strengthens imagination and creativity

Includes:

Purse

Rattle Phone

Compact Mirror

Credit Card

Clacker Keys

Bead Bracelet

Model: FGW15

Age Range: 6-36 Months