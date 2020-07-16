Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza
Pizza-themed musical learning toy with lights, sounds, and fun spinning action. Slide the pizza or push the buttons for music and phrases about shapes, opposites and counting 1-10. Pizza face lights up (meal time is exciting). Spin the tomato all around for fun fine-motor play. Great gift for babies and toddlers ages 6-36 months