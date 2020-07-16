Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Slice of Learning Pizza

1UPC: 0088796181954
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Pizza-themed musical learning toy with lights, sounds, and fun spinning action. Slide the pizza or push the buttons for music and phrases about shapes, opposites and counting 1-10. Pizza face lights up (meal time is exciting). Spin the tomato all around for fun fine-motor play. Great gift for babies and toddlers ages 6-36 months

Shipping & Return Information