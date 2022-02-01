Cha-ching! Get ready to cash in on playtime fun and learning! This piggy bank introduces baby to counting, colors, Spanish and more through music, silly sounds and phrases. With 10 colorful coins to drop into the Piggy Bank's back, and a door for put-and-take play, it's a toy with lots of exploration. Baby can press piggy's nose to hear musical responses and sing-along songs, too. Put coins in, take them out, press the silly piggy's snout - baby will be giggling all the way to the bank. The Count & Learn Piggy Bank includes Smart Stages technology, an exciting new way to change learning content as baby grows. Every baby develops at their own pace, and Smart Stages technology gives you the ability to select the stage that's best for your child! There are a variety of developmentally appropriate songs, phrases and sounds within two levels of play-just slide the switch to choose the right one. Smart Stages Technology: Level 1 - Explore - 6M+ First words and sounds spark baby's curiosity; Level 2 - Encourage - 12M+ Prompt baby though questions and simple directions.