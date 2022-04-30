Introducing Baby's very own tablet-the Fisher-Price® Laugh & Learn® Smart Stages™ Tablet! This tablet includes Smart Stages™ technology, an exciting new way to change the learning content as baby grows! Because every baby develops at their own pace, Smart Stages™ technology gives you the ability to select the stage that's best for your child! There are a variety of developmentally appropriate songs, phrases, and sounds within three levels of play. Baby can press one of 28 "app" buttons to activate sounds and music - and unlock learning about letters, first words, animals, and more. To add even more fun, the tablet screen will light up and twinkle along to the songs and phrases.

Model: CHC73

Age Range: 12-36 Months

Battery Size: AAA

Batteries Included: Yes

Batteries Required: Yes

Quantity of Batteries Required: 3

In-Package Dimensions: 8.0 Inch x 1.5 Inch x 11.13 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.84 Pound