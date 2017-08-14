Sit down with your child for a tea party, served with the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Sweet Manners Tea Set. As your little one pours imaginary tea, the tea pot plays fun songs, sounds and even lights up. Features Smart Stages™ technology.Join your child for an imaginary tea party filled with learning fun with the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Sweet Manners Tea Seat. For children 18 months to 36 months. 10-piece set includes: Tea pot. Two tea cups. Sugar bowl. Tray with 5 puzzle-play "treats".. Tea pot lights up and plays fun songs and sounds. Press the tea bag button for more songs. Smart Stages‚Ñ¢ technology provides 3 levels of learning. Encourages communication skills, creativity and imaginary play while teaching manners. Plays 30+ songs and phrases. Measures 10.24" L x 9.65" W x 5.51" H. Resin/electronic parts. Requires 3 AA batteries. No assembly required. Imported. Model DYM76.