Grab a snack and pull up a horse, the cloud’s “magical” light show is about to begin. With the Little People® 1-2-3 Babies Playdate™ playset from Fisher-Price®, toddlers can act out their own exciting playdates for three adorable babies featuring fun lights, music, sounds and removable play pieces. From blending up tasty snacks in the blender, playing on the rocking horse, and rocking the babies to sleep in the cradle, there’s so much for kids to do with this folding, take-along playset. And with Smart Stages™ technology, you can switch up the content as your tiny caregiver grows, helping them learn about numbers, colors, shapes, and more with songs, sounds and phrases.

Kids can care for the babies with familiar actions like feeding, nap time, and playtime (inside and outside)

For toddlers and preschool kids

Playset comes with 3 baby figures and rocking horse, feeding table and spoon play pieces

Folding, take-along Little People® Babies playset with 2 sides of play, plus lights, music, and Smart Stages™ learning content

Press or twist the activations for lights, sounds, music and fun actions

Age Range: 1.5-5 years