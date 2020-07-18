Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Little People Babys Day Story Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796185622
Product Details
Toddlers can follow along on Baby's Day with this Little People storybook and playset. Book has three pages featuring a short, written story highlighting familiar scenes from baby's day. Kids can tuck the baby into bed with a soft blanket at the end of the day. Includes 1 baby figure to play out the story. For toddlers and preschool kids ages 1.5-5 years.