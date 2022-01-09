A cow, a chicken, and a horse walk into a barn…it’s the pig’s birthday, and she wants to celebrate! Kids can discover all sorts of fun on the farm with the Little People® Caring for Animals Farm playset from Fisher-Price®. With this action-packed playset toddlers can help the farmer care for all their animal friends, from hatching chicks, to tucking in the horse for its nap, and showing the pig and cow how to take turns dropping through the hayloft. And as little farmers play and explore, fun songs, sounds and phrases introduce counting, colors, animal sounds and more with three Smart Stages™ levels that grow along with your child.