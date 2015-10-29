Fisher Price Little People Choo Choo Zoo Train Set Perspective: front
Fisher Price Little People Choo Choo Zoo Train Set Perspective: back
Fisher Price Little People Choo Choo Zoo Train Set Perspective: left
Fisher Price Little People Choo Choo Zoo Train Set Perspective: bottom
Fisher Price Little People Choo Choo Zoo Train Set

1UPC: 0088796116225
A choo-choo at the zoo? Did you know it's musical, too? Press down on the train whistle to hear it blow, so the Train Conductor can signal the polar bear and gorilla to climb into the back. Then press down on the train bed to hear a sing-along song! Kids can roll the train along to hear fun animal sounds to help bring the play to life. So get on board with all the musical fun!