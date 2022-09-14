From Gotham City to Central City and the tough battlefields of your living room, this duo of Super Heroes can battle bad guys wherever your tiny crimefighter takes them. This Little People DC Super Friends figure pack from Fisher-Price features 2 figures sized just right for toddler hands to grasp and move as they create their own exciting adventures. With Batgirl and The Flash on their side, your toddler can even take on the mysterious creature that eats all the socks!