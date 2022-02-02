Toddlers can embark on magical adventures with Disney Frozen Anna and her steed, Sven. Press the button on the reindeer's back for fun sounds and move his head up and down for realistic play. Disney Frozen Anna figure fits in Sven's saddle for "riding" play. Figure and reindeer sized just right for little hands to grasp and move. Great gift for toddlers and preschool Disney fans ages 1-5 years.