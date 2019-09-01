Every young Disney fan will love recreating their favorite moments from the Frozen film with this magical Little People® playset. Kids can explore Elsa's Ice Palace with Olaf, the snowman, and Elsa, Queen of Arendelle, pressing and turning the discovery buttons to reveal all the magical lights, wintry sounds, and exciting actions of the growing castle. The palace even recognizes Elsa and plays her hit song, "Let It Go"!

Palace playset with lights, sounds, and the hit Disney Frozen song, "Let It Go"

Includes Elsa and Olaf figures, plus bed and chair accessory pieces

Bottom discovery button "magically" reveals the staircase with lights and sounds

Top discovery button "grows" the castle with spinning snowflake action

For kids ages 1 1/2-5 years