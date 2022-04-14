Toddlers will love sending Disney Princess Cinderella zooming along in her Little People parade float. This roll-along vehicle looks just like her pumpkin carriage, with a top that opens to seat the figure inside and her good pals, Gus and Jaq, hanging out up top! Collect all the Disney Princess Parade vehicles to create the ultimate magical parade! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Where development comes into play.

: Little hands get a big workout as they grasp and move the vehicle around. Imaginative Play: Creating stories with their favorite Disney Princess characters helps toddlers build strong imaginations.