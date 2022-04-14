Toddlers will love sending Disney Princess Snow White zooming along in her Little People parade float. The vehicle looks just like the dwarfs' cottage and has a door that opens and closes. Collect all the Disney Princess Parade vehicles to create the ultimate magical parade! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Where development comes into play.

: Little hands get a big workout as they grasp and move the vehicle around. Imaginative Play: Creating stories with their favorite Disney Princess characters helps build strong imaginations.