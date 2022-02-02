Toddlers can embark on magical adventures with Disney Princess Rapunzel and her steed, Maximus. Press the button on the horse's back for fun sounds and move his head up and down for realistic play. Disney Princess Rapunzel figure fits in Maximus's saddle for riding play. Figure and horse sized just right for little hands to grasp and move. Great gift for toddler and preschool Disney fans ages 1-5 years.