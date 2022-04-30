Firefighter Erika and her partner, Firefighter Karson, race into action in the fire truck to lend a helping hand in their community. Off to the rescue! Press down on the driver's seat to hear realistic sounds, phrases, and fun songs about teamwork and helping others. Ready to save the day? Turn the disc to activate the emergency lights and to make the hose spin. You grab the hose and I'll grab the ladder! Toddlers will love creating all sorts of exciting rescue missions with this Little People fire truck. Where development comes into play: Imaginative play: With an easy-to-grasp vehicle and firefighter figures, toddlers can use their imaginations to create stories as they play. Curiosity & wonder: As toddlers discover how to activate the songs, sounds, lights & phrases by pressing the driver's seat or turning the disc, they're introduced to cause & effect! Relationship skills: Songs and phrases introduce toddlers to the importance of helping others and teamwork.