Rev those engines! 3?2?1?GO! Satisfy your toddler's need for speed with the Fisher-Price Little People Wheelies Off Road ATV Adventure! This high-octane, off-roadrace track includes twoWheelies cars that zip and zoom around tight corners and a launcher to send boulders rolling down the ramp. And for added excitement, your kiddo can send their Wheelies car flying forward with the secret vehicle launcher on the side of the playset. Just place a vehicle inside thelauncher, thenpull the lever on the back of the playset and BLAST OFF! Fasten your seatbelts. It's going to be a bumpy ride! Where developments comes into play; Fine motor: Boost your tot's dexterity and hand-eye coordination as they grasp and move the vehicles. Cognitive: Creating stories with their Fisher-Price Little People friends helps build strong imaginations.