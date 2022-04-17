​Vehicle and figure sized just right for small hands to grasp and move, strengthening fine motor skills

​These Fisher-Price® Little People® vehicles are sized just right for little hands to grasp, push and roll around, letting toddlers explore the great big world around them by using their imaginations to create stories as they play. Each vehicle comes with a Little People® character figure to enhance the play. Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.)

​Assortment of Little People® push-along vehicles (Each vehicle sold separately and subject to availability.)

Bring these toys to any Little People® vehicle playset for toddler-friendly racing play! (Playsets sold separately.)

​For toddlers and preschool kids ages 1 - 5 years