Get ready for 2-in-1 racing fun with the Little People® Ramp 'n Go Carrier! Toddlers can start by putting their Wheelies™ car in the carrier and rolling the carrier around. Rev up the fun by folding down the carrier into a fun racing ramp, where little ones can zip and zoom their Wheelies™ car down. Fold up the ramp to drive the carrier to the next racing adventure! Vroom vroom!

2-in-1 Fun

Ramp racing car fun

Hours of fun are ahead for your toddler

Includes:

Ramp 'N Go Carrier

Small Car

Model: DRL43

Age Range: 1.5-5

In-Package Dimensions: 3.55 Inch x 8.11 Inch x 10.95 Inch

In-Package Weight: 1.4 Pound