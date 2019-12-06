Toddlers can imagine all sorts of "wild" adventures with this adorable Little People figure pack featuring 8 different animal pals, including a turtle, a tiger, a kangaroo, a koala, a rhinoceros, a bear, a zebra, and a giraffe. Bring these exotic friends to the Little People Share & Care Safari playset for more toddler-friendly fun! (Playset sold separately and subject to availability.)

Kindness : As toddlers pretend to feed and care for their pals, they see how good it feels to be kind to our animal friends.

: As toddlers pretend to feed and care for their pals, they see how good it feels to be kind to our animal friends. Imaginative Play : With easy-to-grasp figures, toddlers can use their imaginations to create stories as they play.

: With easy-to-grasp figures, toddlers can use their imaginations to create stories as they play. Fine Motor: Little hands get a big workout as they grasp and interact with the figures, strengthening dexterity and hand-eye coordination.