​This Fisher-Price® Little People® vehicle is sized just right for little hands to grasp, push and roll around, letting toddlers explore the great big world around them by using their imaginations to create stories as they play. This vehicle comes with a Little People® character figure to enhance the play.

Bring these toys to any Little People® vehicle playset for toddler-friendly racing play! (Playsets sold separately.)

Sized just right for small hands to grasp and move, strengthening fine motor skills

​For toddlers and preschool kids ages 1 - 5 years