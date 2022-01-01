Kids can recreate the exciting action from DisneyPixar Toy Story 4, and create new stories of their own, with this Little People figure pack. Featuring two of their favorite characters from the film, Woody and Bo Peep, these figures are sized just right for toddlers to grasp and act out all sorts of fun adventures! Little things that make a big difference Friendship: Woody and Bo Peep would do anything for each other, which shows kids what being a good friend is all about! Imaginative Play: With easy-to-grasp figures, toddlers can use their imaginations to create stories as they play. Fine Motor: Little hands get a big workout as they grasp and interact with the figures, strengthening dexterity and hand-eye coordination.