Fisher-Price® Little People® Travel Together Airplane
1 ctUPC: 0088796122117
Product Details
These large Little People® vehicles introduce kids to important qualities like kindness, helping others, friendship, and being polite-all through exciting hands-on play, fun songs, and realistic sound effects! They're a great way for little ones to learn about the great BIG world around them!
Includes:
- Airplane
- 2 Figures
Model: DJB53
Age Range: 1-5 Years
Battery Size: AA
Batteries Included: Yes
Batteries Required: Yes
Quantity of Batteries Required: 2
