Open the cruise ship to reveal a multi-level vacation destination with a swinging hammock, fold-out pier, and more! Press the captain's seat for exciting songs, sounds & phrases. Press the bottom Discovery Button to swing Mia in the hammock! Go for a "spin" on the water craft, snap on the snorkel for underwater exploration, grab a snack on the dock, or throw in a line & "reel" in the catch of the day!(All play pieces store inside the ship!)

Includes: