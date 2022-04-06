Around the corner, through imaginary lava, and over the moon... toddlers can zoom all over with these Little People Wheelies push-along vehicles from Fisher-Price. With fresh, modern designs and built-in driver figures, these push-along vehicles are a great addition to your child's Little People world. Collect them all for hours of toddler-friendly, zooming play. (Each vehicle sold separately.) Bring these vehicles to the Little People Launch & Loop Raceway to race, loop, jump and crash the toy cars again and again. (Playset sold separately and subject to availability.)