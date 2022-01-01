Fisher-Price® Little People Wheelies Vehicle Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Little People Wheelies Vehicle Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Little People Wheelies Vehicle Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Little People Wheelies Vehicle Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Little People Wheelies Vehicle Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Fisher-Price® Little People Wheelies Vehicle

1 ctUPC: 0088796117841
Purchase Options

Product Details

Little People characters from Fisher-Price really know how to get the fun rolling! Wheelies are cool kid-sized vehicles that fit perfectly in little hands. And each has a favorite Little People character, like Mia, built right in. These little vehicles can really zip and zoom! Plus, they're really fun to collect!