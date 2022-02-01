Is there a doctor in the house? There is now! With the Fisher-Price Medical Kit, preschoolers can throw on their white coats and dive right in to role play fun. Mini-MDs can "listen" to their patient's heart with the stethoscope, "check" their temperature with the thermometer (press the button to go from "sick" to "well"!), take a peek inside their ears with the otoscope (ewww earwax!) or pump the blood pressure cuff to see the gauge spin! And, say bye-bye to pretend boo-boos with the toy bandage cuff. Even getting a shot becomes fun with the toy syringe. Your little doc will have a ball performing checkups on the whole family and maybe a few stuffed animals and the dog.

Healthy Habits: Going to the doctor can be a confusing time for a preschooler. This medical kit lets them play out the experience & learn that going to the doctor is important for their body and helps keep them healthy!

Imagination: Preschoolers exercise their imaginations as they play out different scenarios while pretending to take care of patients.

Sharing & Cooperation: Preschoolers learn about cooperation as they discover the fun of taking turns being the doctor and the patient.

Model: N5045

Age Range: 3+