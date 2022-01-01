Fisher-Price My First Fidget Cube
Product Details
From colorful clickers to spinning rollers, a toggle switch and more, thiscubeis loaded with exciting activities for tiny fingers to explore! With six sides of unique fine motor skill-boosting play and a variety of colors and textures, this activity block will keep your little one busy as a bee! Where development comes into play Fine Motor: Little hands can strengthen dexterity by grasping the block and pressing, spinning or pushing the different activities. Sensory: All that clicking, spinning, and exploring will engage and excite your baby's developing tactile and auditory senses! Curiosity & Wonder: Little ones are introduced to cause & effect as they toggle and push to hear clicking sounds..
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.