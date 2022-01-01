From colorful clickers to spinning rollers, a toggle switch and more, thiscubeis loaded with exciting activities for tiny fingers to explore! With six sides of unique fine motor skill-boosting play and a variety of colors and textures, this activity block will keep your little one busy as a bee! Where development comes into play Fine Motor: Little hands can strengthen dexterity by grasping the block and pressing, spinning or pushing the different activities. Sensory: All that clicking, spinning, and exploring will engage and excite your baby's developing tactile and auditory senses! Curiosity & Wonder: Little ones are introduced to cause & effect as they toggle and push to hear clicking sounds..