Push along Thomas from Fisher-Price is easy to grasp, so he's ideal for your toddler's small hands. And now Thomas is extra adorable, with softer colors and an even sweeter face, making him the perfect introduction for the youngest Thomas & friends fans. Featuring fun rolling action, push along Thomas puts a world of play right at your child's fingertips. Collect all the push along friends to create a railway full of really useful engines! (push along friends sold separately and subject to availability.)