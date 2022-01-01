Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price My First Thomas & Friends Push Along Percy Train
1UPC: 0088796149770
Purchase Options
Product Details
Push along Thomas from Fisher-Price is easy to grasp, so he's ideal for your toddler's small hands. And now Thomas is extra adorable, with softer colors and an even sweeter face, making him the perfect introduction for the youngest Thomas & friends fans. Featuring fun rolling action, push along Thomas puts a world of play right at your child's fingertips. Collect all the push along friends to create a railway full of really useful engines! (push along friends sold separately and subject to availability.)
Product Reviews
