Keep smiling and styling with Sunny and her pop-in hair accessories inspired by the Nickelodeon preschool television series, Sunny Day™! Sunny is the best friend and the best hairstylist in Friendly Falls. With her hair tools and styling skills, she's always ready to save the day, one hairdo at a time! Pop-In Style dolls (Sunny, Rox, and Blair) are posable and each feature three pop-in hair accessories, nine pop-in spots, and a tiny comb for hairstyling play! Little stylists can pop in accessories to create their own style or mix and match with best friends-Sunny, Rox, and Blair! Collect them all! Each sold separately, subject to availability.

Model: FBN66

Age Range: 3+

In-Package Dimensions: 9.0 Inch x 2.25 Inch x 7.0 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.33 Pound

⚠ Warning: This product contains small parts and could be a choking hazard for children under the age of 3.