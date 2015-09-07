The Soothe & Glow Seahorse™ toy is a soothing cuddle buddy for your baby that lights up and glows as a variety of comforting music and ocean sounds play. Just give the seahorse a gentle squeeze to dive into a relaxing music and light show.Pink musical plush seahorse toy with soft-glowing light and volume control. Plays up to 5 minutes of music, including 8 different lullabies and soothing ocean sounds. Press the seahorse's belly or give a gentle hug to activate music and lights. Machine-washable (with electronics removed). Requires three AA batteries (included). For baby from birth and up. Imported.