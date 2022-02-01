Fisher-Price® Poppity Pop Elephant Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Fisher-Price® Poppity Pop Elephant

1 ctUPC: 0088796116619
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Meet the perfect crawl-along pals for baby! Push these cute characters to make the colorful balls go pop, pop, pop as they roll along. Exciting action and sounds encourage baby to push and crawl along, again and again. Each sold separately and subject to availability.

Model: CMV98

Age Range: 6-36 Months

Shipping & Return Information