Meet the perfect crawl-along pals for baby! Push these cute characters to make the colorful balls go pop, pop, pop as they roll along. Exciting action and sounds encourage baby to push and crawl along, again and again. Each sold separately and subject to availability.

Model: CMV97

Age Range: 6+ Months