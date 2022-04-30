Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Poppity Pop Tiger
1 ctUPC: 0088796116618
Meet the perfect crawl-along pals for baby! Push these cute characters to make the colorful balls go pop, pop, pop as they roll along. Exciting action and sounds encourage baby to push and crawl along, again and again. Each sold separately and subject to availability.
Model: CMV97
Age Range: 6+ Months
