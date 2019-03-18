Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Fisher-Price® Rescue Heroes Rocky Canyon
1 ctUPC: 0088796177139
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
U.S.-born Rocky Canyon is an expert mountain ranger with a passion for wilderness conservation. As a veteran Rescue Heroes member, he's like a big brother for the team's cadets, serving as a mentor to the newbies. When disaster strikes, he uses his impressive mountain-climbing skills and swinging pick-axe tool to help save the day.