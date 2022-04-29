The 3-in-1 Spin & Sort Activity Center keeps playtime going as your baby grows from infant to toddler! It starts as a sit-in infant entertainer (max. weight 25 lb) with a spinning seat and moveable activity pods for 360 degrees of hands-on play. Then, as your baby grows, you can snap the activity pods to the shape-sorter plate, so your baby can explore as they sit up on the floor. And when your toddler is ready to stand up and walk around, swap out the seat for the shape-sorter plate and the activity center becomes a toddler play table! This convertible activity center is loaded with customizable play to keep your growing explorer entertained day after day.

​10+ activities on 4 pods, plus a machine-washable seat pad & removable legs for storage

Sit-at Play: Connect the activity pods to shape-sorter plate for fun floor play & take-along

​Infant Entertainer: spinning seat & 4 moveable activity pods for 360 degrees of play

Gross Motor: As your baby grows from spinning around, to sitting up on their own, and standing up to cruise around, their movement and motion skills keep going and growing!

Sensory: A variety of textures, bright colors, and fun rattle sounds engage your baby's tactile, visual, and auditory senses.

Curiosity & Wonder: As little ones explore all the fun activities, including the shape sorter center, they're introduced to trial & error and sorting & classifying as they work to figure out how to place the shapes into their perfect spots!

​Toddler Play Table: Replace the seat with the shape-sorter plate for standing & cruising fun