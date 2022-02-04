The Fisher-Price® Selfie Fun Phone is the perfect take-along activity toy for your hip newborn. This adorable pretend smart phone has a large mirror and realistic icons on the screen, a soft and textured bumper case for teething, a realistic grip stand on the back, and lots of exciting hands-on activities for your baby to discover. Your baby can click, rattle, turn and teethe all play time long with this take-along activity toy.

Sensory: A variety of fun sounds and a chewy bumper case engage your baby's auditory and tactile senses and encourages teething.

Fine Motor: Grasping the phone and interacting with the activities helps strengthen your baby's dexterity.

Pretend phone case is BPA-free for teething play

This pretend smart phone is a baby rattle, mirror, and teething toy in one!

For babies ages 3 months and older

Large mirrored screen, perfect for tummy-time play

Turn the grip stand on the back for clicking sounds, shake for rattle beads, and press the “home” button for more fun sounds!