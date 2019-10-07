The Fisher-Price® Sit-Me-Up Floor Seat is cute, convenient, and it helps support little ones as you sit them up to interact with the world around them (Hello, world!). The soft fabrics and wide base help little ones relax in cushy comfort. And the best part? It folds flat—making it easy to store or take with you on the go! Your little one will love playing with the linkable toys (they're turtle-y cute!), and you'll love how easy it is to clean—just remove the seat pad and pop it in the washing machine!

Security & Happiness: A comfy and supportive upright seat on a wide, sturdy base lets your baby see and interact with their surroundings.

Gross Motor: As babies reach for the linkable toys and pull them up, they're helping to strengthen their gross motor skills.

Curiosity & Discovery: Two linkable toys within reach to teethe, clack & spin help keep your baby entertained at home or on the go

Soft, cushy seat pad provides a comfy environment

Seat pad is removable & machine-washable

Use only with a child who is able to hold head up unassisted and who is not able to climb out or walk.

Wide, sturdy base helps keep baby comfortable & well supported

Folds flat for space-saving storage or comfort on the go