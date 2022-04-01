Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth
Your little one can explore soft and crinkly fabrics with the Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth from Fisher-Price. The sloth easily attaches to a stroller, and includes a bright discovery mirror and exciting motion to encourage sensory exploration.
- Sloth easily attaches to the stroller, so your baby can explore its soft and crinkly fabrics, bright discovery mirror, and exciting motion
- Suitable for ages 0 - 36 months
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
