Your little one can explore soft and crinkly fabrics with the Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth from Fisher-Price. The sloth easily attaches to a stroller, and includes a bright discovery mirror and exciting motion to encourage sensory exploration.

Suitable for ages 0 - 36 months

100% polyester

Spot clean