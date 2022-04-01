Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Fisher-Price® Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth

1 ctUPC: 0088796168750
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Your little one can explore soft and crinkly fabrics with the Slow Much Fun Stroller Sloth from Fisher-Price. The sloth easily attaches to a stroller, and includes a bright discovery mirror and exciting motion to encourage sensory exploration.

  • Sloth easily attaches to the stroller, so your baby can explore its soft and crinkly fabrics, bright discovery mirror, and exciting motion
  • Suitable for ages 0 - 36 months
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean

Shipping & Return Information