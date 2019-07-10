The Soothe 'n Snuggle Otter from Fisher-Price is a perfect playtime and bedtime companion for your little one. Featuring fun sounds and gentle textures, this otter provides positive sensory experience to help your child learn and grow.Suitable for children ages 0 to 36 months. A unique plush soother that helps comfort your baby just like you do. Moves up and down in a rhythmic motion that mimics your breathing to help soothe your baby naturally. Features up to 30 minutes of calming music, sound effects, and soft lights. A perfect bedtime friend for your baby. Engages your baby's developing tactile, visual, and auditory senses while promoting relaxation. Helps develop healthy sleep habits. Requires 4 AA batteries (included). Polyester. Spot clean only. Imported.