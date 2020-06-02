Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796132913
Your little one will be ready to dance to the beat with this Fisher-Price Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set. Perfectly-sized for little hands, this colorful set makes click-clack and rattling sounds while stimulating your baby's senses.
- Suitable for children ages 3 to 24 months
- Large, shiny mirror in tambourine helps stimulate senses
- Plastic construction
Set includes:
- 1 Shake 'n Beats™ Tambourine
- 2 Rattle 'n Rock Maracas
