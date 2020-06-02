Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set Perspective: front
Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set
Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set
Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set
Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set
Fisher-Price® Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set

1 ctUPC: 0088796132913
Your little one will be ready to dance to the beat with this Fisher-Price Tambourine and Maracas Gift Set. Perfectly-sized for little hands, this colorful set makes click-clack and rattling sounds while stimulating your baby's senses.

  • Suitable for children ages 3 to 24 months
  • Large, shiny mirror in tambourine helps stimulate senses
  • Plastic construction

Set includes:

  • 1 Shake 'n Beats™ Tambourine
  • 2 Rattle 'n Rock Maracas

