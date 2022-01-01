Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends MINIS Motorized Raceway Playset
1UPC: 0088796106829
Product Details
?Create big adventures for MINIS engines with the Motorized Raceway Set! Motorized play ramps up the excitement when the MINIS automatically climb up the steep vertical lift. What follows is multi-track, high-energy adventure as the MINIS encounter 360 loops, free-fall drops, gravity-defying rolls and tracks that lead to nowhere. .. until Cranky the crane saves the day with help from little engineers!
