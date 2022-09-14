Create exciting Thomas & Friends adventures with this battery-powered, motorized toy train. Push the switch on top of the engine to send Shane and his tender racing along on an exciting journey. This motorized toy train is compatible with all TrackMaster tracks (Track sets sold separately.). Comes with plastic connectors to attach Shane to other push-along or motorized TrackMaster engines, vehicles, cargo cars or tenders (Each sold separately and subject to availability.). Great gift for preschool conductors ages 3 years and older.