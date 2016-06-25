Fisher-Price® Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Fiery Flynn Motorized Engine Toy
Product Details
TrackMaster motorized toy trains drive Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends to greater speeds, taller heights, and bigger adventures! Collect all your favorite Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends characters to build a motorized railway full of Really Useful Engines. Although Flynn is a road vehicle, he can also ride the rails, fighting fires or helping out wherever needed. Featuring cool motorized action and his fire-fighting cargo car, Flynn is ready for thrilling search and rescue adventures. Flip the switch to see him race along on another exciting journey! Catch Thomas & Friends episodes weekdays on the Nick Jr. Channel. Check your local listings for the latest information.
Product Reviews
