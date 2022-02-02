Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Rebecca Engine
1 ctUPC: 0088796175286
TrackMaster™ motorized engines from Fisher-Price have been redesigned so you can experience the Island of Sodor like never before! With enhanced speed and performance, these engines go faster and climb steeper inclines, driving Thomas & Friends™ to greater speeds, taller heights, and bigger adventures! Flip the switch and watch Rebecca race along on another exciting journey.
Model: GDV30
Age Range: 3-7 Years
Battery Size: AAA
Batteries Included: No
Batteries Required: Yes
Quantity of Batteries Required: 2
