Recreate the exciting action of Disney Pixar Toy Story 4and launch into death-defying stunts with this Imaginext figure and "ring of fire" set! SendDuke Caboomzooming around on the motorcycle, making cool loop-the-loops as he approaches the ramp. Then press the buttonto launch the figure through the ring of "fire"! As Duke hits the target, rockets launch from both sides of the ring for an exciting finale. Your young adventurer will love recreating their favorite moments from DisneyPixar Toy Story 4, and creating new ones of their own! Imaginext Imagine What's Next!