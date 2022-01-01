Fisher® Roasted Salted Party Peanuts Perspective: front
Fisher® Roasted Salted Party Peanuts

36 ozUPC: 0007069027071
Product Details

Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. Get your party started right with this tasty favorite! Roasted and salted to bring out the delicious crunch, Fisher Party Peanuts are the perfect pick for any occasion! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.

  • No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
  • Kosher certified
  • No cholesterol
  • Freshness sealed

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
36.0 About servings per container
Serving size28
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17%
Saturated Fat2g9%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat4g0%
Monounsaturated Fat7g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber2g9%
Sugar1g0%
Protein7g0%
Calcium30mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PEANUTS, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SEA SALT

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
