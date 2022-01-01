Fisher® Roasted Salted Party Peanuts
Product Details
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. Get your party started right with this tasty favorite! Roasted and salted to bring out the delicious crunch, Fisher Party Peanuts are the perfect pick for any occasion! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
- Kosher certified
- No cholesterol
- Freshness sealed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PEANUTS, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SEA SALT
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More